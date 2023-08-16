Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

