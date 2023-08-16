Spire Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

