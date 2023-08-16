Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

