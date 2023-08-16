Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $279.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.