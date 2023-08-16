Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,711 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $265.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.