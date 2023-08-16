Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

