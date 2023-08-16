1,663 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

