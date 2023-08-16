Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

