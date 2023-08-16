Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $402.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

