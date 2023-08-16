6,288 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ciena by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,073,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,558,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,468. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.