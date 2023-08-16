680 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $518.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

