2,346 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

