Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.