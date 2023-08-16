2,346 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.