Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

