Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

