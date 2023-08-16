Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,539 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 317.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

