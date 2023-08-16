Spire Wealth Management Buys 861 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

