Spire Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

