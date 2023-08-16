iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

