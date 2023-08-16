Spire Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Ares Capital by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

