Spire Wealth Management Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $233.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

