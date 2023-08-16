Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $17,142,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 40,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 172,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

MDT opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

