ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 9,181 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 4.3 %

Etsy stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.