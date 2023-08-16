ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 16,035 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

