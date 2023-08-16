ING Groep NV Takes $1.03 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

EQT stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

