1,460 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,699 shares in the company, valued at $30,723,000.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,664 shares of company stock valued at $58,631,087 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.