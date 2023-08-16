MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,164 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

