Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

