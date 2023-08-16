Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $964,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

