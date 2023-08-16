Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,536 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $226.58. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

