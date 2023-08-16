Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $214,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 215,146 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

