Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

