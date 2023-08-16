Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

