Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

