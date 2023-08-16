Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 18.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.72.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

