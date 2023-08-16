Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 245 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

