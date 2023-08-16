US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

