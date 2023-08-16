Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.