Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.