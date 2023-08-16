Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 138.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

