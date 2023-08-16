Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FDBC opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.44.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
