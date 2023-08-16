Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,891.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

