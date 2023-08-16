Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.3 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

