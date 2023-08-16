Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Boralex stock opened at C$31.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$29.75 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0457582 earnings per share for the current year.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
