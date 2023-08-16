Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 248,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,502,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Specifically, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Stem Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Stem declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Stem by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 706,421 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

