US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 35,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

