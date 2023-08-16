US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,122. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

