Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 82.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teradata Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

