Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

